POLKTON — In the early morning hours of Thursday, April 11, deputies with the Anson County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Fast Stop convenience store on Highway 742 North, following a report of an armed robbery taking place.

Arriving at the scene, deputies found a female employee in the store who had been assaulted and robbed during the incident.

The victim was transported from the scene to Atrium Anson where her injuries were evaluated.

Armed with video footage of the crime from the store’s security system, in conjunction with witness interview statements, deputies developed an accurate description of the suspect.

Given the serious nature of the crime, deputies utelized K-9 Landi, who tracked the suspect to a location nearby the store.

Later that day, at approximately 1:00 p.m., deputies arrested Marvin Lee Medley at his residence.

Medley is charged with Robbery with a Dangerouus Weapon, Assault with a Deadly Weapon Inflicting Serious Injury, and Larceny of a Firearm. Placed in Anson County Jail, Medley has no bond, and a court date scheduled for Tuesday, April 23 in Anson County District Court.

Following the speedy resolution to the matter, Sheriff Scott Howell issued a statement wishing to thank the Burnsville community, stating, “It’s a perfect example of when the sheriff’s office and the communities we serve form a partnership to make our communities safer.”

Sheriff Howell added that he is praying for the victim in this case to have a speedy recovery.