LILESVILLE — Working in conjunction with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, the Anson County Sheriff’s Office executed search warrants at the Lilesville Game Room, located at 1522 West Wall St., and also at 100 Fellowship Dr. in Hamlet, regarding illegal gambling, on Friday, April 12.

During the search, officers discovered and seized firearms, U.S. Currency, and Narcotics.

Resultant of evidence obtained during the search, the following individuals have been charged, according to an issued press release from the ACSO,

“Monir Gorgy Scafik Dawoud, 67, of Norman, North Carolina, has been charged with Felony Operating more than 5 Video Gaming Machines. and was placed in the Anson County Jail under a $5,000.00 secure bond and has a court date of Monday, May 6, 2024, in Anson County District Court.

David Lee Painter JR., 54, of Hamlet, North Carolina, has been charged with Felony Operating more than 5 Video Gaming Machines and was placed in the Anson County Jail under a $5,000.00 secure bond and has a court date of Monday, May 6, 2024, in Anson County District Court.

Denise Ann Painter, 52, of Rockingham, North Carolina has been charged with Felony Operating more than 5 Video Gaming Machines and was placed in the Anson County Jail under a $5,000.00 secure bond and has a court date of Monday, May 6, 2024, in Anson County District Court.

Mary Christal Cummings, 53, of Wadesboro, North Carolina has been charged with Felony Possession of Methamphetamine, Felony Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell and Deliver, Schedule II Controlled Substance and Misdemeanor Possession of Marijuana and was placed in the Anson County Jail under a $10,000.00 secure bond and has a court date of Monday, May 6, 2024, in Anson County District Court.

Sheriff Scott Howell would like to thank the North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement Division and the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance in this case. He would like to remind all residents and businesses that it is illegal to play and/or have a business allowing others to play on any video gaming machines that have pay out cash prizes.”