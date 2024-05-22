Exemplifying true beauty, Jada Griffin is an impressive young woman inside and out. Anson County is honored to be represented by such a remarkable young talent.

Exemplifying true beauty, Jada Griffin is an impressive young woman inside and out. Anson County is honored to be represented by such a remarkable young talent.

WADESBORO – This summer, Jada Griffin from Wadesboro, NC will join outstanding students from across the nation to take part in a unique academic and career-oriented development experience, the National Youth Leadership Forum (NYLF): Business Innovation, taking place this summer on the campus of Yale University.

NYLF Business Innovation is one of the Envision by WorldStrides family of programs (www.envisionexperience.com) that enable students to explore their interests and experience learning beyond the classroom.

Jada is an Anson High School Scholar, she keeps her focus on her success in school and by representing the school in Varsity Cheerleading and JROTC as a Cadet Staff Sergeant. She volunteers with her cheer team with Special Olympics and within the Anson Community. Last winter she represented Anson county in Orlando, Florida by being chosen through Varsity Spirit to cheer at the Magic Kingdom. Again, she will represent Anson county at attending Yale University this July.

“I am excited for Jada Griffin to meet, work, and collaborate with fellow high-aspiring students from other cities and schools,” said Dr. Jan Sikorsky, Vice President, Education for Envision. NYLF Business Innovation is a wonderful opportunity for ambitious young students to explore their interests outside the classroom and discover how to innovate and think creatively through hands-on immersive learning. Our students are challenged with real-world simulations and problems, working together to develop unique solutions and projects to bring life to their studies and career interests.”

For over 35 years, Envision by WorldStrides has empowered extraordinary students to become their best selves through programs that enable them to discover their passion, explore a career, and positively impact their world.

In 2018, Envision became part of the WorldStrides family. The largest provider of educational travel and experiences in the United States, WorldStrides works with over 50,000 educators each year to help more than 550,000 students see the world—and themselves—in new ways.