MORVEN — The Morven Chapter of Las Amigas, Incorporated, held its thirty-seventh annual Little Miss Las Amigas Pageant in Morven on Saturday afternoon, May 18, 2024 at 3:00 p. m. at Morven Elementary School. Avianna Borden was crowned Little Miss Las Amigas 2024. Avianna is the daughter of Mr. Timothy Borden and Ms. Quinea Hudson of Wadesboro, N. C. She is 6 years old and attends Peachland-Polkton Elementary School where she is a rising first grader. She is a member of Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church. Las Amigas member, Judy Simon, sponsored Little Miss Avianna Borden.

First runner-up was Kali Nicole Sturdivant, who is the daughter of Mr. Eric and Ms. Kellie Sturdivant. Kali is 6 years old and is a member of Flat Rock Missionary Baptist Church. Kali attends Lilesville Elementary School where she is a rising first grader. Kali was sponsored in the pageant by Las Amigas member Kristen Mims.

Second runner-up in the Pageant was Miss Ja’Nasia Hudson, who was sponsored by Las Amigas member, Joletha Little. Ja’Nasia is the daughter of Mr. Marcus and Mrs. Asia Gainey and Mr. Gary Hudson. She is 7 years old, a member of Smithville AME Zion Church in Cheraw, S. C. and she attends Wadesboro Primary School where she is currently in the second grade.

Miss Samiya Willoughby, sponsored by Las Amigas member Elizabeth Kersey, was third runner-up in the pageant. Samiya is the granddaughter of Ms. Bridgett Tillman. She is eight years old and a member of White Oak Grove Baptist Church. Samiya attends Morven Elementary School where she is in third grade.

In fourth place was Harper Bennett, sponsored by Las Amigas member Pat McCoy. Harper is the daughter of Ms. La Gwen Bennett and granddaughter of Ms. Gwendolyn Bennett. She is eleven years old and attends Morven Elementary School where she is in fifth grade. She is a member of Streater Grove A. M. E. Zion Church.

The Morven Elementary School’s gym was beautifully decorated to reflect this year’s pageant theme: “The Grace of An Orchid.” During the pageant festivities, two long-time members of the chapter, Ms. Beulah Pratt and Ms. Marilynn Bennett, were recognized for their outstanding service to the Anson County community. Ms. Pratt and Ms. Bennett have also served on the Anson County School Board for several years.

The Morven Chapter of Las Amigas, Incorporated, is local, non-profit group which provides educational and other social activities designed to improve the Anson county community. There are fifteen members: Pat McCoy, President; Kristen Mims, Vice-President; Johnie M. Pettiford, Recording Secretary; Devin Pettiford, Corresponding Secretary; Joletha Little, Treasurer; Samantha Douglas, Financial Secretary; Shunee McRae, Reporter/Scrapbook; Elizabeth Kersey, Historian; Marilynn Bennett, Parliamentarian; Judy Simon, Chaplain; Elizabeth Kilgo, Sergeant-at-Arms, Winnie Bennett, Arnnette Taylor, Beulah Pratt, Shay Jackson Green.