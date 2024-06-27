C.H.U.R.C.H, a nickname bestowed on Nelson by a former coworker who couldn’t quite pronounce her name, stands for Crossover, Hard work, Unique, Reachable, Character, and Heart.

ROCKINGHAM — This week, the sounds of basketballs dribbling in skill building drills and shoe leather pounding the court filled the East Rockingham Elementary School gymnasium during the fourth annual C.H.U.R.C.H Summer Basketball Camp. Sponsored by Coach Chellia Nelson, the camp has seen their success and participation numbers increase with each new camp season.

Preparing for the camp in 2018, Nelson was all set to open when COVID hit.

Delayed but not dissuaded, Nelson followed through on opening the basketball camp in June of 2020.

She explains, “This program keeps kids out of trouble and gives them something positive to do. Christian based, we focus on instruction that teaches kids respect for rules and how to be responsible, productive citizens in their community.”

Dayona Johnson, who has been a part of the program for many years, adds, “We start and end each day in prayer. The coaches really encourage team camaraderie and support for each other.”

Gesturing over her shoulder to participants engaged in drills on the court, Johnson continued, “If you look around you can see we are all about community unity and fellowship through the game of basketball. All are welcome to attend.”

According to Johnson, players from outside of Richmond County are also welcome.

“We have even had kids come from other states,” she promoted.

Long time instructor Coach Joyce agrees, “My most rewarding experience has been seeing the kids’ camaraderie and talent grow each year… the enthusiasm they have for their community, each other, and the game.”

Lucky to have a talented bench of coaches to draw from, Nelson recruited young talent Melanie Horne to assist her with the summer camp three years ago. Horne currently plays recreational basketball when she isn’t coaching her West Stanly Middle School basketball team to victory.

Horne says that she is “grateful to be a part of this program. Chellia is doing a great job, all of her hard work has been rewarding to see. It has been a blessing seeing how these kids have grown from last year.”

This year’s camp was on June 17, 18, and 19, open to players ranging in age from 9 to 16, and held from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Beverages to stay hydrated and snacks were provided for spectators and participants alike.

A camp participant since its inception four years ago, Josiah Brewginton shares, “This camp is so important because it really does teach the fundamentals of the game. I have seen

a lot of improvement in my play.”

Xander Chavis agrees with his friend, saying, “Camp has taught me respect, dedication, and to develop a heart for the game… it is all about your heart.”

Second year participant Preston Goodwin’s favorite activity during camp is “playing against the coaches.”

The boys confirm that when it comes to scrimmaging their coaches, “We always win.”