WADESBORO — In the early morning hours of June 23, neighbors on Mayflower Rd. were awakened by the sound of pounding on their doors. Upon answering, residents reported finding an allegedly inebriated gentleman using foul language on their doorstep. Calls flooded into dispatch, and at 4:52 a.m., Sgt. Mario El Kobersy responded to Mayflower Rd.

On scene, witnesses identified the suspect responsible for the early morning wake up as Demarcus Jackson.

After taking the last witness statement, Sgt. Kobersy observed the suspect stumble down the road with his dog at his heels.

Despite several commands to stop, Jackson continued to move away from Kobersy. Catching up with the suspect, Kobersy encouraged Jackson to lay down inside his home to recover. At first, Jackson agreed, requesting to secure his dog prior to retiring for the morning.

While securing his dog, Jackson turned towards Kobersy and stated that he did not have to go inside his house.

Agreeing, Kobersy cautioned the suspect that he could choose to go to the jail for his early morning disturbance of the peace.

The suspect responded, “I can do whatever the [expletive] I want to do,” and furthermore, law enforcement could not make him go inside his house.

Sgt. Kobersy advised the suspect, who was standing still in the roadway at this time, that he was under arrest. During his arrest, Jackson pulled away from deputies who were in the process of securing his hands behind his back.

Now handcuffed, Jackson refused to walk to the patrol car and required assistance. Declining to enter the vehicle, Jackson also required assistance with being seated inside the patrol car.

Once secured inside, Sgt. Kobersy reports Jackson tried to break the window of his patrol car in an effort to escape.

During the ride to the Magistrate’s Office, Jackson stated to Kobersy many threats, racial slurs, and taunts. Sgt. Kobersy reports the suspect stated he was going to be “hitting me and killing me by cutting me through and taking my soul.”

Once at the Magistrate’s Office, Sgt. Kobersy details in his report, “Mr. Jackson walked up to the front glass door of the Magistrate’s Office, I was standing on the other side of that door. Mr. Jackson kicked the glass in the door, causing it to break.”

Finding probable cause, Magistrate Woodburn issued warrants on Jackson for disorderly conduct, communicating threats, resisting and injury to real property. Additionally, a later charge of contempt of court was added for Jackson by Magistrate Woodburn.

Sgt. Kobersy reports, “Mr. Jackson attempted to force his way into the magistrate’s room and officers had to intervene.”

In jail, Jackson tried to kick Deputy King in the head while he attempted to place Jackson in leg restraints.

Demarcus Jackson was secured at the Anson County Jail under a $10,000 bond. Jackson is scheduled to appear in court to answer for these charges on July 9, 2024.