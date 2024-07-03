Familiar vendors were present, including Mills Bottom Farms, Harvest to Homes Farms, Farm Girl Crafts, Handmade Creations by Amelia, Twin Branches Farm and Sweet Treats, and Sasha’s Soaps and Such

WADESBORO — On Saturday June 22 the Anson County Farmers Market opened their Summer Night Markets with a fan chosen showing of the Emojis movie. Patrons were encouraged to cast a vote between several movie choices via an online poll conducted on the Anson County Farmers Market interactive Facebook page.

“We actually talked about trying night markets last season. With all of the excitement and work that went into getting the market started again, there simply wasn’t time. Our hope is that Summer Night Markets will entice customers who normally aren’t able to make it out during our morning hours,” says Leslie Lee, owner and operator of the Anson County Farmers Market.

Running from 7 p.m. until 10 p.m., attendees of Summer Night Markets can expect a lot of family-friendly fun, activities, shopping from local vendors, and community fellowship this summer.

“We felt like it would be beautiful to see everyone’s tables decorated with lights and so much fun to hang out and enjoy the cooler evenings,” stated Lee.

The next Summer Night Market is Saturday July 20. The celebrated Blewett Dam Band will perform live at the Summer Night Market scheduled for August 17.

“We hope everyone is enjoying the Anson County Farmers Market. It’s been a true blessing to be a part of it,” said Lee.