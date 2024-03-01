WADESBORO — The lease of the Anson County Farmers Market has been renewed.

“It is my understanding from Ms. Lee, the [Farmers Market] will be opening up in April of this year, as opposed to waiting until the latter part of May. They had a great season last year and hopefully they will have an even better one this year,” shared County Manager Leonard Sossamon at the Feb. 20 meeting following a unanimous vote by the commissioners.

Agreeing with Sossaman, Chairman Jamie Caudle, said, “It is a great opportunity to utilize the farmers market, buy local, it’s a great opportunity for our citizens.”

The Market’s Manager, Leslie Lee, announced in early January a plant sale slated for Saturday, April 27 to take place at the Farmer’s Market located on Hwy. 52, to kick off the Spring season. The Farmers Market will have vendors selling vegetable starts, herbs, and flowers this Spring. For more information about the event, email Lee at ansonfarmersmarket@yahoo.com.