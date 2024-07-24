ANSON — The Drake Gallery at the Anson County Arts Council is thrilled to present an intimate and poignant art show by North Carolina artist Stephanie Slack.

The exhibition, held at 110 Rutherford Street, will open with a reception on Sunday, August 4 from 2 to 4 p.m.

Slack’s body of work, deeply personal and evocative, is a tribute to her late grandmother, who played a pivotal role in her life. She shares that her journey as an artist began in earnest after the passing of her grandmother. This profound loss became the catalyst for a series of paintings and textile pieces that encapsulate her memories, emotions, and the transformative experience of grief.

The time spent with her grandmother is immortalized in her artwork, which is divided into three thematic parts: childhood memories, the period of loss, and the aftermath of her grandmother’s passing. Each piece in the series is accompanied by a poem written by Slack, providing a deeper insight into her creative process and emotional journey.

Visitors to the exhibition can expect to be moved by the sincerity and depth of Slack’s work. Her ability to translate personal sorrow into universal themes of love, loss, and memory makes this show a must-see for art enthusiasts and the local community alike.

Join us at the Drake Gallery for the opening reception to meet Stephanie Slack and experience the heartfelt stories behind her art. Refreshments will be served, and the artist will be available for questions and discussion about her work.