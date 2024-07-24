MORVEN — The Wadesboro Branch of the National Association of University presented its annual Little Miss Green & White Scholarship Pageant on April 27 at Morven Elementary School Miss Aminah Jackson was crowned the queen of 2024.

The purpose of the Little Miss Green and White Pageant is: 1) to provide self-development, cultural enrichment, and leadership opportunities, 2) to allow young girls and boys the opportunity to interact in a positive environment, 3) to support the youth and encourage them to set realistic educational goals, and 4) to raise funds to provide educational scholarships to high school seniors in Anson County.

NAUW sponsored a pageant tea for the contestants to attend a tea that addressed a wide range of topics, including etiquette, self-esteem, culture and history, talent and the arts, and community service. As part of the culture and history, the contestants toured the Leavitt House Museum to learn about the history and culture of Anson County. Steve Bailey was the tour guide. The contestants and escorts were aged 5 – 11.

Positive involvement is critical to youth growth. The young ladies displayed their talents and were presented to the community in white pageant attire. Their talent included singing, dancing, and poetry. The young gentleman participated in the pageant’s fashion show, modeling their favorite outfits.

The Queen, Aminah Jackson, is the daughter of Taniqua Lindsey & Krashad Jackson. She was escorted by Jayceon Chambers and sponsored by Dr. Dionnya Pratt. Lexi Little was the first runner-up. She is the daughter of Charmaine Lindsey. She was escorted by Deonta Willoughby and sponsored by Sarah Dean. Londyn Gaddy was the second runner-up. She is the daughter of Areeba Liles & Gary Gaddy, Jr. She was escorted by Di Chon Hillian and sponsored by Jannie Liles.

Other contestants in the pageants were Ja’Kalah Elaine Burr, Shermiya Faulkner, and Kinsley Honeycutt. The other escorts were Trenton Cole and Levi Thompson.

All contestants and escorts received trophies, gift certificates, and gifts from their sponsors and NAUW.