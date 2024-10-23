Caraway Foundation fundraising for Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness event

October 15 is Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Day and participants show support by lighting candles in recognition of their, or someone the know’s, baby in Heaven in a global annual ceremony called International wave of Light

ANSONVILLE — Tasha Coleman of the Caraway Business and Learning Center carried the nightmarish burden most shy away from entertaining — the loss of a child.

There is no safe age for your child to reach that is too old for death to touch, a lesson Coleman learned sooner than most after losing two children in the womb.

“When you don’t hear the heartbeat, where do you go?” Coleman said.

While discussing shock at not being prepared by the healthcare system for this potential outcome, and its aftermath, the passing of her child remains evident in her words and facial expression. Her first child, a daughter named Anina, meaning grace, Coleman lost at 7 weeks. Her son came next, a little boy she named Eden. She lost baby Eden at eight weeks.

In honor of the babies she has in Heaven, Coleman partners with the Caraway Foundation every October or Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness month to provide a support resource event for families grappling with the pain of loss to come and meet each other and celebrate the life of their lost child. The event typically focuses on the adults in the family, but last year Coleman wanted to do something special. She decided to center the celebration around the siblings of a baby in heaven.

“It can be scary and sad for the sibling who was expecting a baby to come home and it didn’t. A lot of the time we don’t talk about it with them but they remember they have a sibling in Heaven,” said Coleman, who decided she wanted to fill the day for these siblings with cotton candy, horseback riding, Mobile Arcade Game Room, vendors, insurance information and grief resources.

“I am still surprised how the kids loved horseback riding, even over holding a video game controller in their hands, they wanted to ride a horse,” Coleman said.

Coleman often shares her story of baby loss at the event and hopes other families can feel comfortable sharing theirs as well.

“It is not all about me and my loss. I want other families to feel comfortable talking about their baby,” she said.

This year, the Caraway Foundation is fundraising for the bi-annual event, offering a chance for donors to pick a day in October and then donate that amount of money to the cause.

“So if you choose October 31, you donate $31,” said Coleman. “The deadline for donation is October 31.”

Reflecting back on the days when her loss was fresh, Coleman says she doesn’t think she could have gotten through the darker days without therapy sessions. She credits being referred to CareSouth Cheraw, and consequently OBGYN Dr. Jennifer Mock, with being a light in and otherwise dim healthcare journey. She has found her to be a lifeline during physical and mental ailments. Coleman has received a very positive response from the community for her event.

“My first year ever was October 2020 during COVID and we still had over a hundred people come out,” she said.

The second year, the event was held at HOLLA! Development Center, followed by City Reach Harvest Ministries Church in 2022.

Donations can be made through the CashApp $AngelaCaraway, or by the link www.paypal.com/donate?hostedbutton_id=UB8BRJZVDCL66.