MORVEN — Beloved and celebrated local Anson County Author Irene Harrington continues pursuing her big screen dreams in the form of her new company, LOISIRENEHHPRODUCTIONS, LLC.

Surrounded by a crowd of family and close friends all there to support her, Harrington launched her new business at a celebration event in her honor held at HOLLA! Development Center.

“I thank God. I never thought fifty years ago I would be here… This is like a dream to me,” Harrington said.

Earlier this year, Harrington’s production company released her first movie “A Churchman’s Confession” that weaves sin, death, betrayal, faith, forgiveness, mercy and healing into a well crafted, christian-themed tale. The story is drawn from Harrington family lore featured in the book she authored by the same name, turning the literary gem into a loosely fictional screenplay. It is her production company’s first endeavor, and she announced Saturday the sequel is already in the works. She explained her inspiration as leaving behind a trail of ancestral history for her children and grandchildren to follow.

“God will place me where He wants me. I want to leave a legacy for these girls,” Harrington said.

Her close friends and family spoke at her business launch celebration, including Pastor Dr. Donna McNair, Kelvin Harrington, Angela Rorie, and special guests McKenzie and Jazmine Harrington. Proving the apple doesn’t ever really fall far from the tree, Harrington’s granddaughter McKenzie read a poem she penned in honor of her author grandmother.

“I thank y’all from the bottom of my heart for coming,” Harrington said.