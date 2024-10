Aleyna Perez Delacruz had a great time getting her face painted Saturday

Daughter, Saniktra Taylor, and her mother Minister Perle Taylor enjoyed family bonding time as they celebrated the return of cooler temperatures

Polkton’s annual Fall Family Fun Day never disappoints to draw a large crowd. On duty protecting and serving, Captain Beam with the ACSO said he had a good day at the event.

Rylee Taylor (black shirt and pants) enjoyed conquering Polkton’s Family Fun Day’s rock wall