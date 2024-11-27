Pictured from left to right; Denise Cannon, Jamie Caudle, Jarvis Woodburn, Robert Mims, JD Bricken, Harold C. Smith, Priscilla Little Reid, and Lawrence Gatewood

ANSON — The Anson County Board of Commissioners said goodbye to retiring Commissioners JD Bricken and Harold C. Smith Tuesday night. Bricken served one term as commissioner, while Smith is the county’s longest serving commissioner to date.

Commissioner Chair Caudle presented Commissioner Bricken with a plaque commemorating his service to the county.

“His impact is going to be felt in this county for a long time,” said Caudle of Bricken, whom he has known for four years. “I never met a man more dedicated to what he is doing than Mr. Bricken is. Even if he is just sweeping the floor, he does it 110%,” said Caudle.

Sandra Osana, the head of the Republican Party for Anson County, spoke on behalf of Bricken.

“Mr. Bricken, we just love you to death. You always reminded me of the character Atticus Finch in ‘To Kill A Mockingbird.’ You always did your homework and made sure the facts were correct. … You made your decisions and recommendations based on these facts,” said Osana. She went on to praise Bricken’s unbiased character and leadership.

State Representative Mark Brody was unable to attend in person, so he said in a prepared statement that he has heartfelt gratitude for Bricken and he believes his empathy and genuine care for the Anson community have not gone unnoticed.

Rev. Scott Baucom of New Home Baptist Church thanked both commissioners for their service. Baucom shared that Bricken is a member of his church and he is very proud of the way he has served the community.

“I want to thank JD and Mr. Smith for being the men that you are. For being able to stand up and say ‘yes’ when ‘no’ was a popular answer. Our county has been served well,” said Baucom.

Commissioner Jarvis Woodburn, the county’s second longest serving commissioner, presented Smith, who is the county’s longest serving commissioner to date, with his plaque.

“Mr. Smith is serious about his job. The other thing I really respect about him is he always keeps the board on track. If something is about to happen he knows if we are getting a little bit out of line or we’re getting out of our territory. He’s always right,” said Woodburn.

A slew of well known Ansonians followed behind Woodburn, all eager for their chance to praise the outgoing commissioner, including his daughter, granddaughter, Leon Gatewood, Pastor Joshua Ellerbe, and countless other community members.

“I want to thank Mr. Smith for being the example he has been to me, I have always admired Mr. Smith,” said Leon Gatewood, founder of the HOLLA! Development Center in Morven. “Once I realized he was a civil rights leader, I said, ‘That is somebody I want to grow up and be like.’ I would like to be bold and I would like to be just., Mr. Smith, you are a great man.”

Newly elected to fill the vacancy on the board left by Commissioner Smith, Pastor Joshua Ellerbe also had praise for the man who hand picked him as his replacement.

“I wanted to come tonight and extend my gratitude to the legend, Harold C. Smith… you have been serving longer than I have been alive. I appreciate your thoughts and consideration for me to be the one to come behind and serve” said Ellerbe.

Commissioner Smith came to North Carolina in 1966 as part of the civil rights movement in Wadesboro. He played an integral role in ensuring the former Bowman High School was integrated.

As the county’s longest serving member of the board, Commissioner Smith has represented the citizens of District 7 with honor and integrity.

For his exemplary service, Smith was recognized by Governor Roy Cooper, who presented him with the Long Leaf Pine Award, November 30, 2021. The award is the highest award granted for state service by the Office of the Governor.

In 2017, Smith was awarded the North Carolina Association of County Commissioners Long Serving Commissioners award.