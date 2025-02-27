February 8

WADESBORO — At 1:20 p.m., Deputy Alexson responded to a residence inside Hildreth Mobile Home Park following a report of a dog attack on a minor. At the scene, Deputy Alexson spoke with the caller who stated to him her grandson was walking down the road outside of her residence when he was suddenly attacked by four stray dogs. Bitten by one of the dogs, the minor’s skin was not broken, however, when Anson EMS arrived on scene they cleaned the wound and discovered scratches and teeth marks. The minor did not need additional medical care and Deputy Cox made contact with Anson County Animal Control and advised them of the incident. Case is active.

POLKTON — At 8:27 a.m., Deputy Alexson responded to a residence on Hawk Rd. following a report of gunshots fired into the home. Arriving at the scene with Deputy Marsh in tow, the deputies learned from the caller he was washing dishes when gunfire suddenly rang out around 7:30-7:45 a.m. At approximately 8:04 a.m., the victim heard what he described as “trees snapping” against the home. Going outside to check, the caller identifed a hole in his home’s vinyl siding and another hole in a window pane. Both holes were new, according to the victim. Deputies Alexson and Marsh observed the hole in the siding and concluded it to be an entry/exit hole, but were unable to locate a projectile. At the window pane, deputies were able to locate a projectile that appeared to have come from a high powered rifle. Continuing his investigation, Deputy Alexson followed up with nearby shooting range, Hyatt Farms Shooting Complex, whose manager claimed the range does not open until 9 a.m., and the first rifle shooter did not head out to the range until sometime after that. Case is active.

POLKTON — At 11:11 a.m., Deputy Cox spoke with an officer from the Mount Holly Police Department who reported to him a juvenile in their jurisdiction arranged to trade a red jet ski and a gray jet ski trailer for a 5×10- foot utility trailer. According to the officer, once the trade was completed, the juvenile parked the newly acquired trailer outside their Mount Holly residence. The following morning, the juvenile found the utility trailer missing from the premises and suspecting the person whom they made the trade with of the theft, alerted law enforcement to its disappearance. At approximately 12:16 p.m., Deputies Cox, Alexson, and Marsh arrived at the suspected individuals home on Tarpin Town Rd., discovering a gray watercraft trailer with a navy blue tarp covering what appeared to be a watercraft. When Deputy Marsh attempted to make contact with the homeowner by knocking on the front door of the residence, the door eerily flew open. Seeing the residence was not secured, Deputy Marsh called out to anyone who might have been inside the home, but did not recieve a response. At no point did any members of law enforcement enter the residence. Due to the nature of the original transaction, neither the jet ski, or jet ski trailer could be reported stolen, and thus could not be seized by law enforcement. At 12:30 p.m., Deputy Cox contacted Captain Williams, who then contacted Detective Tice. Following the legal pow-wow, Deputy Cox contacted the Mount Holly Police Department as instructed, and informed them they would need to follow up with their investigation prior to Anson County detectives becoming involved in the incident. Case closed by means other than arrest.

February 9

MORVEN — At 3:23 p.m., Deputy Alexson responded to a residence on NC 145 N following a call coming into dispatch from a wife who found her vehicle, a white Dodge Ram, keyed outside her home. The wife alleged the damage was done by her husband’s female “friend.” At the scene, Deputy Alexson noted observing damage, possibly consistent with a keying, along the right side of the vehicle, from the passenger door to the tailgate. He did not notice any additional fresh damage to the truck. As the husband refused to answer any of his wife’s questions regarding his woman “friend,” his wife was only able to provide law enforcement with the phone number of the other woman as she frequently calls and texts her husband’s phone. Case is active.

February 15

MORVEN — At 10:42 p.m., Deputy Mullis responded to a home on NC 145 following a report of a missing dog believed to have possibly been “stolen” by a nearby neighbor of the victim. At the scene, the victim explained his dog had been loose for about three hours and the neighbor has denied having the dog or knowledge of its whereabouts. According to the dog’s owner, when the dog has gotten loose in the past, it has run to the neighbor’s home to visit with their many dogs. Additionally, the victim alleged the neighbor previously came onto their property and cut the dog’s cable. Unable to reach the alleged dog-knapper at their home, Deputy Mullis advised the victim to call law enforcement in the morning if the dog did not return and law enforcement would again attempt to follow up with the neighbor, Sorrel O’Connor. The following morning, the dog had not returned and law enforcement was again called to the residence. This time, Deputy White responded and followed up with the neighbor. Once at the neighbor’s home, Deputy White found the dog to have indeed been kept by the neighbor as it was on the front porch of her residence, located at 9545 NC 145. Claiming to be a good samaritan, the victim’s discourteous neighbor did not return the dog as she stated she felt the dog was being abused by its neighbor. Deputy White instructed her to contact animal control with her concerns and retrieved the dog from O’Connor for its owner. Deputy White noted in incident reports the dog appeared happy and in good health. Case closed by means other than arrest.

PEACHLAND — At 1:42 p.m., Deputy Wylder Kuhn responded to a residence on E. Park Dr. following a report of suspects trespassing on private property. At the scene, Deputy Kuhn learned from the property owner that neighbors are using his private property as a walking path to an access road located behind their home. The owner posted no trespassing notices in an attempt to curtail the alleged illegal actions of the neighbors. While Deputy Kuhn spoke with the victim, some individuals walked up to him and the property owner and began shouting their displeasure that the walking trail was blocked off. Incident reports indicate Deputy Kuhn was forced to tell the multiple trespassers to back up and calm down. Following his removal of the interlopers from the scene, Deputy Kuhn obtained information from the victim regarding whom he believed some of the trespassers might be and advised the property owner how to best secure their property from uninvited guests in the future. Case is active.