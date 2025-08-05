Another sucessful Back-to-School Car Show at Harvest Ministries Outreach Center is in the books!

Bringing the Hello Kitty bling, bubbly Brandi Hamilton displayed her Dodge Challenger T/A with obvious pride at Saturday’s annual Back-to-School Car Show

A second time enteree, Anthony Didonato said he was excited to be back displaying his impressive 1951 Ford Custom named “Sweet Genevieve,” after his grandmother.

ANSON COUNTY — Harvest Ministries Outreach Center hosted another successful Back to School Car Show spearheaded by David Mowry, in a continuing effort to equip area students with the supplies needed to have a successful school year. As always, all proceeds from this annual car show went towards purchasing school supplies.

Sponsors for this year’s car show were Floyd Newton Trucking, Moser Group Inc. out of Indian Trail, and Jon G’s BBQ in Peachland, just to name a few.

This is Perry Johnson’s first year at the car show, and he entered his 1968 Chevy Camero. He said, “Everything has been so far so good. This is a really beautiful day for it.”

Another first timer, Brandi Hamilton brought her Dodge Challenger T/A. She said, “I really love this experience for our youth. You don’t often see kids participating in community events like we do here today. It is a real blessing to see interest and involvement. I am an advocate for youth, and I came out here today for the children, and to give back.”

He said, “It feels good to give back and to support our youth. I am glad to see my money going somewhere good. I really enjoy coming back this year, it’s a great time.”