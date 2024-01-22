Johnson Chapel Holiness Church

Women Of Fire Program

February 14-16, 2024 7:00pm Nightly

Wed. 2-14: Bishop Carol Hall

Thursday.2-15: Pastor Cindy Wiggins

Friday 2-16: Pastor Betty Tillman

Everyone Is Invited

******

Johnson Chapel Holiness Church

Annual February Birthday Program

Sunday February 18,2024 3:00pm

Guest Speaker: Apostle Annette Ross of

Grace & Mercy Cathedral Ministries

Charlotte NC.

Everyone Is Invited

For more information, contact Cathy Gaddy at 704-475-3002.

******

Madison Grove Baptist Church will have their Building Fund program on January 29, 2024 at 2:00 p.m.

The speaker will be Pastor Gary Gaddy from Johnson Chapel Church.

******

Madison Grove Baptist Church will have their Family and Friends program on February, 11, 2024 at 2:00 p.m.

The speaker will be Pastor Carlos Melton from Johnson Chapel Church.