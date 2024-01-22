Johnson Chapel Holiness Church
Women Of Fire Program
February 14-16, 2024 7:00pm Nightly
Wed. 2-14: Bishop Carol Hall
Thursday.2-15: Pastor Cindy Wiggins
Friday 2-16: Pastor Betty Tillman
Everyone Is Invited
******
Johnson Chapel Holiness Church
Annual February Birthday Program
Sunday February 18,2024 3:00pm
Guest Speaker: Apostle Annette Ross of
Grace & Mercy Cathedral Ministries
Charlotte NC.
Everyone Is Invited
For more information, contact Cathy Gaddy at 704-475-3002.
******
Madison Grove Baptist Church will have their Building Fund program on January 29, 2024 at 2:00 p.m.
The speaker will be Pastor Gary Gaddy from Johnson Chapel Church.
******
Madison Grove Baptist Church will have their Family and Friends program on February, 11, 2024 at 2:00 p.m.
The speaker will be Pastor Carlos Melton from Johnson Chapel Church.