WADESBORO — For over 100 years, Girl Scouts have been selling cookies to help finance troop activities like camping, outdoor adventures, trips to theatres and museums, and local community service projects.

Starting this Saturday, January 27th, the troop’s cookie booth will be open from 9am to 3pm at Parsons Drug Company in Uptown Wadesboro. It will continue every Saturday through February 17th. Cynthia Hassell, the troop’s Cookie Manager, noted, “When selling cookies, our Girl Scouts also learn how to run a small business – from customer service to inventory, money-handling to marketing…these are life skills that will serve them well into adulthood.”

Throughout this year Anson Girl Scouts from Troop 1389 have learned about leading a flag ceremony, using teamwork to achieve a goal, and being sustainable both as a group and individually. Recent experiences include overnight camping, participating in community service events such as delivering cookies to the National Guard, running a kids’ activity table at the Anson County Farmers’ Market, participating at the Young Professionals of Anson Day of Caring, the Christmas Parade and the MLK, Jr. Day parade, and sponsoring a food drive for Anson Crisis Ministry.

Girl Scout Troop 1389, established in 2004, is the only active troop in Anson County, and is open to girls in grades K-12. The troop meets in Wadesboro two to three times a month, but its members live throughout Anson County.

For information about Girl Scouts and how to join the troop, call 704-731-6500 or visit www.hngirlscouts.org.