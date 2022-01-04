Charlotte cafe finds cats ‘furever’ homes

A family finds the cat they wish to adopt - Gabe. Hannah Barron | Anson Record Larry enjoys the sun. Hannah Barron | Anson Record Cats available for adoption at the cafe are displayed. Hannah Barron | Anson Record A cat wanders around his lounge. Hannah Barron | Anson Record This mural was created by a local artist - Scott Partridge. Hannah Barron | Anson Record The cafe also houses a boutique. Hannah Barron | Anson Record Related Articles

CHARLOTTE — Daily Mews Cat Cafe serves more than coffee and artisanal tea.

The Charlotte cafe is also home to adoptable cats. In partnership with TNR (trap-neuter-return) organization Cat Smart Coalition, Daily Mews hosts cats that customers can socialize with in a separate lounge from the cafe and artists’ boutique.

“The cat lounge is designed to be very conducive to the way the cats like to use space, so there’s lots of places for them to hide, or for them to perch up high and look down and survey the landscape below and see everything that’s going on,” said co-owner Tamara Leicester. “There’s big picture windows which they love to hang out and sleep in — just really nice, warm, [and] cozy spots for them.”

“And then they have a large retreat area as well that’s not open to the public, but where they can go back, have their litter boxes, have food and just have quiet space too if they feel like they need to get away from all the hustle and bustle of the cat lounge. They have lots of options and they seem to enjoy it here,” she continued.

Daily Mews started about three-and-a-half years ago as a unique, but steadily growing concept in the country, joining an area on Monroe Road already bustling with pet spas and veterinarians – a perfect place for a cat cafe.

“We’ve always been cat lovers and I’ve been involved in volunteering for cat rescues in the past. We got really excited about the concept of getting involved in fostering and combining that with the idea of a cafe … kind of a combination of all of our passions and interests,” Leicester said.

Through the cat cafe, over 400 cats have been adopted.

“Our primary focus and mission is to find loving, forever homes for cats that are in need.”

