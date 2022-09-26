Happy 23rd Pastoral Anniversary On Sunday, October 2, 2022 Mt. Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church, Inc. will be honoring Rev. Nathaniel Floyd and First Lady, Mrs. Luevina Gingham Floyd on their 23rd pastoral anniversary during morning service at 11 am.

Testing their knowledge Students in Ms. Blalock’s physical science class tested catapults after learning about simple machines and projectile motion.

Protect and serve Patrolman M. Martin was welcomed to the Wadesboro Police Department last week.

A friend to all On Sunday, a funeral service was held for Anson County Sheriff Landric Reid.

Spartanburg man sentenced to life in prison for 2016 murder of Lilesville resident LILESVILLE — Kwame Fernanders was found guilty of first-degree murder in the 2016 death of Lilesville resident Destry Dean Horne.

Bo Wagner | A call for fearless parenting After some early rough spots in life, I chose to live pretty much without fear. But there came a day when a wave of fear finally did hit me, and I realized the dangers I was facing. That fear and that moment came courtesy of a seven-pound, eight-ounce bundle of helplessness that my wife held out to me twenty-three years ago. The very moment I became a parent, fear became a renewed part of my life. Would I be a good dad? Would I be able to keep him safe? Most of all, would I be able to stand firm when he wanted to go the wrong way, and I had to stand against him?

Barn Blast is back Get out your cowboy boots; Barn Blast is back and better than ever! The Anson County Partnership for Children presents Barn Blast 2023 on Friday, January 27th starting at 5:30 pm at the Lockhart-Taylor Center.

John Hood | Let’s make Medicaid expansion work RALEIGH — Are Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper, Republican House Speaker Tim Moore, and Republican Senate leader Phil Berger about to strike a deal to expand North Carolina’s Medicaid program?

Thomas Mills | Tribalism and fundamentals at work For years, I used to tell people who said, “Well, I vote for the person not the party,” that once that person is elected, they vote with party in Congress or the state legislature. Now, that message has clearly sunk in and while I might have been right, I wish I weren’t. People now are voting for the party and the person be damned. It’s the only thing keeping Republicans viable.

Ray Nothstine | Children are the greatest blessing, and they’re pure entertainment My three-year-old son loves to argue with me. About anything, really. He once threw a tantrum on the way home from the store because I wouldn’t let him drive the car. It doesn’t matter that he’s three or that his feet can’t reach the gas or the brake. He’s now claiming he’s 37 years old because the fewer people older than him, the happier he seems to be. He frequently claims he was never a baby or ever small, which I’ve never heard of anybody doing before. Even Jesus was a baby, I remind him.