Huntley crowned ‘Virtuous Woman’

Susie R. Huntley was crowned as the Virtuous Woman 2018 at the annual Virtuous Woman program sponsored by the Morven Chapter of Las Amigas, Incorporated, on April 14 at Kesler Chapel A. M. E. Zion Church in Wadesboro.

Huntley is the daughter of Lester and Ernestine Robinson and wife to Robert Huntley Jr. She has four children, 10 grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. She is retired from Lillie Bennett Nursing Home. She attends Kesler Chapel A. M. E. Zion Church. Her hobbies are sewing and making wreaths.

First runner-up in the Virtuous Woman program was Celia Nelson. Nelson attends Streater Grove A. M. E. Zion Church in Morven. There, she serves as a deaconess and class leader.

The second runner-up was Mary Willoughby. Willoughby attends Gatewood Station A. M. E. Zion Church in Wadesboro. She serves as class leader, a deaconess, and is a member of the choir, the missionaries, and the kitchen committee.

Other women participating in the event were Janice Long, Debra Morman and Alberta Ratliff. Each year, the Morven Chapter of Las Amigas sponsors the Virtuous Woman program where a woman is identified and celebrated who has made a considerable contribution to the community.

This year’s theme was “Virtuous Women: Using the Power of God,” and the keynote speaker was Norvita Bell of Charlotte.

The Morven chapter has been providing civic and social activities in the Anson County community for 30 years.

There are eleven members: Elizabeth Kersey, Patricia McCoy, Marilynn Bennett, Winnie M. Bennett, Johnie M. Pettiford, Joletha G. Little, Beulah Pratt, Judy Simon, Samantha Douglas, Shunee Y. McRae, and Arnnette Taylor.

