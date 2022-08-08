The Anson County School District held their annual new teacher orientation this week, where district leaders welcomed around 40 teachers who were either recently hired or hired during the previous school year.

Superintendent Howard McLean welcomed new teachers during the Monday morning session on August 8. Mr. McLean emphasized how the district and building level teams are always available to support new teachers, not only in their academic responsibilities, but as they connect with staff and become difference-makers in the lives of students.