PASTOR’S CORNER: Lord, do it for me

There is a prayer being prayed today by somebody. I have prayed it. Someone who is in dire straits, at their wit’s end—desperate and out of options. They need something done in the worst way, and only Jesus can help them. Community, believe it or not, there are desperate people in the land, and some of them are Christian believers, praying, “Lord, do it for me!”

It is a desperate cry for help. It is like when Peter was sinking and realized the only one who could help him in that moment was the Savior. “Lord, save me!” And Jesus reached down and caught him (Matthew 14:31). It is good to have a relationship with him so that you can call on him in the time of trouble. That is what he said in Jeremiah 33:3: “Call upon me in the day of trouble, and I will answer you.”

Remember King Hezekiah of Judah, who did just that. He was told by the prophet Isaiah to set his house in order because he was going to die, as recorded in Isaiah 38. He turned his face to the wall and cried out to God. “Lord, remember how I have walked before you in truth and with a perfect heart.” In essence, he was saying, “Lord, do it for me.” Because he had a good “resume,” God sent Isaiah back with a message: He had added 15 years to his life (Isaiah 38:1–5).

Community, it pays to live right and do the right thing. Do the best you can. Don’t be playing church, because you never know when we will find ourselves in a Hezekiah situation—a desperate situation where we need a miracle. And if you have a good “resume,” God will remember and work a miracle in your life.

That is what the man needed in Matthew 8:1–4 who had leprosy. Once you had leprosy, that was considered a death sentence. It was the most dreaded disease in Jesus’ day—no cure, no hope, a miserable way to die: lonely, isolated, and suffering.

When Jesus came down from the mountain after teaching, great multitudes followed him. He had taught them with authority, not as one of the scribes. In that crowd was a man who was a leper, who came and worshiped him, saying, “Lord, if you are willing, you can make me clean” (v. 2).

Now, I don’t understand how this man was in the crowd to begin with. Lepers were not supposed to be around ordinary people because leprosy was contagious. The Bible does not say why he was there, but he was there in the midst of the crowd. Desperation will cause people to do things they ordinarily would not do. When you want something badly enough, you do what you have to do.

This man first came worshiping. He worshiped before he asked Jesus for anything. It was an act of worship. Many times when we come into the presence of the Lord, we come asking right away: “Lord, do this… Lord, do that.” We do not take time to worship him first. This leper fell down and worshiped him, saying, “Lord, if you are willing, you can make me clean.”

He did not doubt Jesus’ power; he questioned his willingness, because as an outcast—ritually unclean—he felt unworthy. People are still made to feel like outcasts today because of where they were born, how they dress, their education, or lack of status. But, community, never feel you have no value in the eyes of the Lord. Jesus is both willing and able to heal. In his sight, everybody is somebody.

This man prayed, “Lord, if you are willing,” because he knew Jesus had the power. “Lord, do it for me.” I know I don’t deserve it. I am a sinner, unclean, not worthy even to stoop down and untie your shoes. So if you are willing—that is all I can ask.

Because if you do not do it, it will not be done. Is that somebody’s prayer today? “Do it for me!” Somebody in intensive care, on dialysis, with a bad heart, kidney disease, cancer, or children gone astray. Somebody sang, “Lord, it’s in your hands.” This man had nowhere else to turn, so he took the risk—and it paid off. Jesus touched the man, and he was restored completely.

“Lord, do it for me.” If that is your request today, if you are desperate and have a need, come in faith and say, “Lord, do it for me,” and lay it on the spiritual altar and count it done. Hear the Lord say, “I am willing,” and then walk away in faith, giving him the praise.