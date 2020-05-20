BLRC continues to serve the community

WADESBORO — The Caraway Foundation, a local nonprofit organization, worked in conjunction with the Kramden Institute to distribute over 100 computers to Anson County Students on Friday May 8 and Saturday, May 9. The event was originally planned for March but was postponed due to COVID-19.

Applications to receive these computers were distributed to each school in the Anson County district. Normal, the computers that are distributed are refurbished, but the majority of the computers this time were new.

“These computers are really tiny,” said Angela Caraway, Founder/Director of the Caraway Foundation. “They’re the first of their kind and were paid for by a grant the Kramden Institute received.”

The Kramden Institute was born out of a father/son project that began in 2003 by Mark and Ned Dibner. Ned, the son, was 13 at the time and he suggested to his father that they refurbish and distribute old computers to the local middle school.

Since then, the Kramden Institute has awarded more than 35,000 computers to students across North Carolina. They became involved with the Caraway Foundation in 2012.

Caraway owns an event planning business and she was referred to Michael Abensour, Kramden’s Executive Director because they were looking for a band.

“One of their board members told him to contact me,” explained Caraway. “He did and I suggested someone to play at their event since the band they had planned to perform that day had canceled.”

During this interaction, Caraway asked Abensour what the Kramden Institute did. After Abensour explained that they distribute refurbished computers to needy students, Caraway had one last question, “have they done that for anyone in Anson County?”

Abensour said “no.”

“You’re going to,” was Caraway’s reply. Caraway immediately contacted Leon Gatewood of the HOLLA! Organization and the three of them, Abensour, Caraway, and Gatewood, began planning their first computer distribution event.

“That call was in 2012 and in 2013 we had our very first distribution event,” said Caraway. “It was in Morven, that’s where my mom was teaching at the time. We gave out almost 70 computers that day. We’ve been partners with the Kramden Institute ever since, for seven years now.”

Caraway believes these computers impact not just the students, but the whole household.

“I think for the students,” explained Caraway, “ it provides them a sense of being part of the digital divide. It gives them a way to explore and an opportunity to see there are things outside Anson County.”

“For the parents, it gives them a sense of pride,” said Caraway. “A lot of them stated they didn’t know to handle the situation with schools continuing to be online because their child could not continue to do their work from their cell phones.”

“The computers become a focal point for the household,” said Caraway. “It not only encouraged the students to get on it, but the parents and grandparents as well. It will open up new opportunities and minds to explore.”

Caraway asks local companies and households to think of the Caraway Foundation if they have any computers they are no longer using and wish to donate them to a good cause.

Angela Caraway is the Founder/CEO of The Caraway Institute