BLRC continues to serve the community

Burnsville Recreation and Learning Center volunteers are staying safe as they each practice social distancing.
Kay Moss of Aberdeen made and donated 30 masks and 7 masks were donated by Nancy Henderson of Salisbury. A large variety of disposable gloves were donated by Vicky Matlock of Matthew. Recyclable grocery bags are donated monthly by Lyn Thomas Grading Company.
Pastor Scott and members of New Home Baptist Church has joined BRLC volunteers once a month on a Saturday. This great group of neighbors is working together, taking and giving instructions, and caring for their neighbors.
Volunteers move the food from the rented truck which delivers on the designated Saturday. Others are working to count and separate food items, making sure that they each have some of the same items as long as products last.
The registration is being captured by BRLC volunteers on the Fire and Rescue property. All applicants to be served are given car number and applicant’s numbers. This is very important for a smoother distribution.
Neighbors are asked to remain in their cars. They are served once their car number is called.The volunteers load the neighbor’s cars and off the neighbors go to make a delicious meal for their family.
This is a community of folks using their physical energy, vehicles, voices, and motivational skills to get involved and help others to be the best human they can possibly be. What a tremendous blessing.
All financial contributions made to help BRLC efforts is 100% used for that. Each sponsor that gives financially whether quarterly, monthly or sparingly, contributes to all that happens weekly at BRLC.
The faith-based groups that help in this effort are Poplar Spring Baptist Church, Rocky River Baptist Church, Flake Chapel Baptist Church, West Deep Creek Baptist Church, Fairview Church of God, Faith of Zion Baptist Church, New Home Baptist Church and Rocky Mount Baptist Church.
