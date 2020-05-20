Elections board director resigns

Former Anson County Board of Elections Director and Board Member Rachelle Williams was honored for exemplary service and current Director Steve Adams rendered his resignation during the meeting held on Tuesday, May 12. -

WADESBORO — Former Anson County Board of Elections Director and Board Member Rachelle Williams were honored for exemplary service and current Director Steve Adams tendered his resignation during the meeting held on Tuesday, May 12.

Williams began her tenure at the Board of Elections in 1986 and served as Director until 2007. She then served as a Board Member from 2013 to 2020.

“I’m overwhelmed by all of your support,” said Williams during the meeting. Williams was also among the first in the country to get certified for elections on both the national and state level.

Adams started at the Anson County Board of elections in 2007 as an assistant. “I had no idea what the job really consisted of,” said Adams, “however it became more than a job, but a career — and something I truly enjoy.”

Since 2012, Adams has served as the Director of the Anson County Board of elections and describes it as, “my greatest professional achievement thus far.”

“I wanted to take just a brief moment and thank each of you for the opportunity to work alongside you in whatever capacity during my tenure with the Anson County Board of Elections,” Adams said.

Friday, May 22 will be Adams’s last day of employment at the Board of Elections. He has accepted a position with the NC State Board of Elections as a District Election Tech and will be managing 13 counties.

“It is my hope that Anson County Elections is in a better place now than when I started,” said Adams.

One last thing Adams hopes to do before he leaves is to have the phone and internet services restored at the Board of Elections. These services have been down across numerous local agencies due to miscommunication during personnel changes within the county.

“This is bittersweet but exciting at the same time,” Adams said. “I will continue to live in Anson, support Anson, serve in Anson, and love Anson County.”

Former Anson County Board of Elections Director and Board Member Rachelle Williams was honored for exemplary service and current Director Steve Adams rendered his resignation during the meeting held on Tuesday, May 12. https://ansonrecord.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/web1_1-a-1.jpg Former Anson County Board of Elections Director and Board Member Rachelle Williams was honored for exemplary service and current Director Steve Adams rendered his resignation during the meeting held on Tuesday, May 12.

By Charles Wood Staff Writer

Reach Charles Wood at 704 994 5471

Reach Charles Wood at 704 994 5471