Man charged with murder in Jackson’s death

May 20, 2020 Anson Record News 0

WADESBORO — Marvin Burch, 69, has been charged with the First Degree Murder of Ervin Leon Jackson.

At 1:40 a.m. on May 10, officers with the Wadesboro Police Department received a call of shots fired at a residence. Officers could not initially gain entry to the residence so they walked around the house and tried to look inside, according to WPD.

Eventually, the officers forced their way inside and discovered the body of a black male, who has since been identified as Jackson. After an initial investigation, officers discovered that an altercation had taken place between the victim and Burch.

Upon further investigation, the officers learned that a gun was produced during the altercation, and Jackson was shot.

Officers arrested Burch in connection to the shooting and he was admitted to the Anson County Jail at 2:39 p.m. on May 10. Burch’s next court date is July 7.

By Charles Wood

Staff Writer

Reach Charles Wood at cwood@ansonrecord.com or at 704 994 5471