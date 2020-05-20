Man charged with murder in Jackson’s death

Ministers across the country are having to reconsider every aspect of how they conduct their sermons amid tighter crowd restrictions resulting from the pandemic. Each week, we will spotlight a different church from the area to see how they are adapting to the ever-evolving crisis.

WADESBORO — House of Prayer Missionary Baptist Church has not only been conducting bible studies and Sunday worship services via conference call since March but has also been producing cloth face masks for the community since April.

J. Van Clyburn and his wife Fannie Garris Clyburn are the co-pastors of House of Prayer Missionary Baptist Church as well as co-owners of Fannie Simple Alterations, located at 126 Wades Street.

In addition to their normal operations, Fannie Simple Alterations has been producing cloth masks for the public since early April.

“The response from the community has been great,” said Clyburn. “Word’s getting out, we haven’t really needed to advertise.”

They have shipped these masks to individuals as far away as Charleston, SC and Winston Salem.

The response has been overwhelming. Not only in Anson County. We’ve sent out masks to Winston Salem, Charleston, Albermarle.

Individuals wishing to purchase a mask can stop by the shop. Only a limited number are people are let in at once and the door is remained locked for safety reasons. Masks can also be sent through the mail.

The Clyburn’s opened Fannie Simple Alterations in 1993 and initially operated the business from their home. They specialized in repairing damaged clothes as well as patches and simple alterations.

Eventually, Fannie Simple Alterations branched out to a physical storefront and held their grand opening at Bell’s mini-plaza on May 6, 1995, where they remained for about a year. They’ve been at their current location on Wade Street since 1999.

Before COVID-19, services at House of Prayer were conducted inside Fannie Simple Alterations, which was converted on Saturday evenings to a place of worship.

The name “House of Prayer” is derived from the Bible, Matthew 21:13, “And (Jesus) said unto them, It is written, My house shall be called the house of prayer; but ye have made it a den of thieves.”

Services at House of Prayer were concluded in March and has been held via conference call ever. “We haven’t missed preaching since this whole thing started,” said Clyburn. Bible studies are held on Tuesday evenings and Sunday worship service is held from 11 a.m to 12 p.m.

“Of course,” said Clyburn, “in every ministry, you’re not going to have your full 100 percent attendance. However the majority of the members have responded very well to these services. In addition to our members, there have been outsiders, people from other ministries that have been involved in our conference calls.”

The number to attend these services is 1-717-275-8940. The Access Code is 691-6624.

When it’s safe to once again hold in-person services, House of Prayer may conduct services within a new building.

“We’ve already purchased some property,” explained Clyburn. “Right now, I’m dealing with contractors and the building process. It’s just a matter of time and getting all the finances together.”

As the COVID-19 crisis continues, Clyburn directs his congregation to, “Reach out into the community, to those struggling and be an example of a Christ-concerned person. It’s all about helping others.”

Fannie Simple Alterations has been making masks like these since early April. https://ansonrecord.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/web1_1-12.jpgFannie Simple Alterations has been making masks like these since early April. In addition to producing face masks, Fannie and J. Van still continue normal operations at Fannie Simple Alterations. https://ansonrecord.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/web1_2-5.jpgIn addition to producing face masks, Fannie and J. Van still continue normal operations at Fannie Simple Alterations. Those wishing to purchase masks can call or stop by the store. https://ansonrecord.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/web1_3-4.jpgThose wishing to purchase masks can call or stop by the store.

By Charles Wood Staff Writer