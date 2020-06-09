Edwards: Wadesboro doing well financially

Related Articles
WADESBORO — David Edwards, Wadesboro Town Manager, briefed the Council that the town’s General Fund revenues are currently $160,000 ahead of schedule from last year’s Year to Date during the virtual meeting held Monday, June 1.
“We are overall doing very well, financially, and will end the year on a positive note,” said Edwards. “Overall, from the General Fund, expenses are at $254,000 under revenues for this year to date. No major expenses for capital purchases are currently planned.”
A general fund refers to the primary fund used by a government entity and the activities paid through the general fund constitute the operational costs of said entity. Capital purchases are ‘capital’ items an entity purchases, such as machinery, vehicles, and buildings.
“Water and Sewer is also doing well, financially” continued Edwards. “We’re almost $425,000 under our current receipts for the year.”
Public Services Director Hugh James did inform the council that the large amount of rain we’ve received over the past weeks has resulted in water and sewer problems. Wadesboro went without water twice the previous week and Anson County was without water for a night.
The Council also reviewed a letter they plan to send the Anson County Board of Commissioners concerning a significant rate increase requested for the coming budget cycle.
“… But right now is not the time to implement these proposed rate increases, so we ask you kindly reconsider double-digit rate increases and implement a graduated increase at worse,” read the letter which was signed by Town of Wadesboro Mayor Bill Thacker.
In addition to providing a finance report, Edwards also presented the Council options on how to conduct the Public Budget Hearing scheduled for next Monday, namely whether to conduct it virtually or in person.
If the meeting is held virtually, then an additional 24 hours after the meeting will have to be given to make time for public comments and then the Council will have to meet once again prior to June 30 to vote on whether or not to adopt the budget.
“I would like for us to be seated and then allow the public to come in and be seated,” commented Councilman Bobby Ussery. “Then we’ll conduct business at the hearing and adjourn publicly.”
The Council would have to allow a short recession to give people 10 to 15 to log on to see the remainder of the meeting virtually if they decide to go with this option.
“Folks will need to follow CDC guidelines and stay six feet apart from each other if we do that,” said councilman Fred Davis.
Fire Chief Scott Martin then added that the public who attended the hearing will have to wear masks and they would be provided to the public for those who do not have one.
In open session, the Council decided that the public will be allowed to attend the public hearing for the budget in person. However, masks will be mandatory. The hearing will be at 5 p.m. on Monday, June 8 at Wadesboro Fire Station 1 located at 111 S Washington St, Wadesboro, NC 28170.