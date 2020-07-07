Now is the time to register for Pre-K

WADESBORO — The deadline to reserve a spot in the Anson County NC Pre-K program has been extended until July, 31.
Launched in 2001, North Carolina’s Pre-K program serves at-risk four-year-old children and provides them with a high-quality education in order to enhance school readiness for its students.
“I just want to encourage people to apply,” said Karen Gerald, Childcare Services Coordinator and NC Pre-K Program Contact with the Anson County Partnership for Children (ACPC), “whether they think they qualify or not.”
Those wishing to apply can visit the ACPC website at http://ansonchildren.org or stop by the ACPC in person. No appointment is necessary to stop by, but masks are required and no entry is allowed, a staff member will bring out the form to you. In order to be eligible, the child must turn four by Aug. 31, 2020.
“Studies have shown that students who attend Pre-K classes have benefits that reach far into their school years,” said Gerald. “Children in Pre-K programs are more likely to be successful in school, graduate high school and attend college, and have better attendance rates than children who did not enroll in these programs.
The teachers at Anson Pre-K all possess four-year degrees and the teacher assistants have two-year degrees. These educators teach four domains of development, these domains are social and emotional, language and literacy, cognitive development, as well as health and physical. They are also currently taking applications for teaching positions.
Gerald is herself a pre-k teacher. While teaching, Gerald treasured those occasions when “you’re watching the children and they have those ‘aha’ moments. Those times when you’re trying to teach them something and they get it. You just see the delight on their face.”
Pre-K this year, amid the pandemic, may be different than previous years.
“COVID-19 is definitely going to be a challenge,” said Gerald. “We’re still waiting for guidelines from the state about how Pre-K’s going to look like this year. They’ll probably have some distance learning going on.”
Despite whatever form it may take, Gerald encourages those with eligible children to apply.
“There is still time to reserve your spot in the NC Pre-K program today,” she said.
