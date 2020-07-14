4-H holds Virtual County Presentation

By Sam Cole 4-H Agent
Amelia Poplin came in first 9-10 Environmental Science during the very first Virtual County Presentation hosted by Anson County 4-H.

<p>Quenton Cromartie came in first place for the 14-18 Agricultural Science group during the Virtual County Presentation.</p>

WADESBORO — On May 7, 2020, Anson County 4-H held its first Virtual County Presentation. This year’s format was different from previous years where parents, friends, and relatives were able to attend Anson County’s annual Fashion Revue, Creative Talent Show, and County Presentation at the Cooperative Extension Office.

In response to COVID-19, the event was scaled down to only include County Presentations. The conversion to a virtual program consisted of youth submitting pre-recorded presentation videos on a topic of their choice. The videos were then judged and scored.

Winners of county presentations were Amelia Poplin, first, 9-10 Environmental Science;Quenton Cromartie, first, 14-18 Agricultural Science; and Keyshawn Tillman, first, 14-18 Public Speaking. Those county presenters advanced to the district competition in June.

For more information about 4-H in Anson County, contact Samuel Cole, 4-H Agent at 704-694-2915.

