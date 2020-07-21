Second Bach Lunch a success

“It was really successful,” said ACAC Director Elizabeth Davis Traywick. “We had a lot of help Our regular volunteers were all here. Some of our kids were here. They were food runners for us and that worked out really well.” Related Articles Bach Lunch a success for Arts Council

WADESBORO — The Anson County Arts Council (ACAC) sold 82 chicken salad plates during their second Bach Lunch of the season. The Bach Lunch is held every June, July, and August and the proceeds go to support the ACAC in their mission to bring arts to the community, provide arts in education, and help maintain the Ansonia Theatre.

Due to COVID-19, the Bach Lunch once again provided curb-side service only.

“We would like to be able to have our Bach’s Lunches like we normally do, but at this time do not see a safe, feasible way to do this,” announced the ACAC on their website, http://ansoniatheatre.com/. “We know this is not the ideal situation we had hoped for, but we would like to keep some semblance of normalcy.”

The meals cost $10 included chicken salad with sides, dessert, and a drink. Customers called in advance to place their order and the meals were brought out to their vehicle once they arrived.

ACAC volunteer Betsy Watts made the pasta salad that was offered and the cantaloupe that accompanied the meal was purchased locally at Peaches N Cream Produce. The desserts were homemade by volunteers as well.

“It was really successful,” said ACAC Director Elizabeth Davis Traywick. “We had a lot of help. Our regular volunteers were all here. Some of our kids were here. They were food runners for us and that worked out really well.”

The next Bach Lunch is scheduled for August 19. Normally, that would be the last of the season, but 2020 has been far from a normal year. “If we still have to remain closed,” said Traywick, “we may have a Bach Lunch every month for a while. We’re still trying to work that out what day each month that will be.”

In addition to the Bach Lunch, those who wish to support the ACAC can do so by sponsoring plays in their upcoming season. Information on how to sponsor the ACAC can be found on their website at http://ansoniatheatre.com/enter-new-page-name.

Reach Charles Wood at cwood@ansonrecord.com.