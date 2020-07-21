Communities ride together

July 21, 2020 Anson Record News 0
By Charles Wood Staff Writer
Savanna AME Zion Church held their Fourth Annual Bike Ride on Saturday, July 18, 2020.

<p>Over 65 riders showed up to participate in the Bike Ride.</p>

    LILESVILLE — Dozens of motorcyclists from across Anson, Richmond, and Union County, riding everything from street bikes and cruisers to slingshots and three-wheelers, rode from Savannah AME Zion Church in Lilesville to Mt. Gilead as part of the church’s Fourth Annual Bike Ride on Saturday, July 18.

    “It was a successful event,” said Savannah AME Zion Church member Sabronia Willoughby-Dows. “The weather cooperated. The ride lasted about an hour. Every now and then, the riders said they met some light rain. However, a lot of the Union County riders, when they left Anson County, they got wet on their way home.”

    Dows reported that over 65 riders attended the event. Registration for the event was $15 for a single rider or $20 for double riders and this covered their meal, which included fried chicken, hot dogs, sausage dogs, baked beans, slaw, pre-packaged potato chips, cookies, and sodas.

    The Bike Ride was the brain-child of Dow’s cousin, Archer Gillespie. “When you’re in the church,” explained Dows, “you try to reach out through any avenue you can to try and get people to come in. My cousin felt like the Bike Ride was going to be a good event to get people, whether they’re white or Black, young or old, to come in and experience what faith-based unity is.”

    “It has grown since the first year we had it back in 2016,” said Dows. “My cousin announced this morning that the first year they did it, there was only one bike, and that was his.”

    Funds raised during the Bike Ride go towards church programs.

    “The money we raise helps us reach out to the needy, to our sick and shut-in members,” Dows added. “It goes towards just whatever the church deems necessary.”

    Though Dows has been going to Savannah AME Zion off and on for her entire life, due to it being the same church her grandmother attended, Dows officially joined the church on Saturday, July 18.

    “Our doors are open to you,” said Dows of Savanna AME Zion Church. “You can come on in. It doesn’t matter who or what you are.”

