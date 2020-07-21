Board of Elections to undergo training for COVID-19

By Charles Wood Staff Writer

    WADESBORO — Updates concerning safety protocols in relation to COVID-19 were discussed during the Anson County Board of Elections meeting held on Tuesday, July 14. Interim Board of Elections Director Sherry Melton announced during the meeting that the Board will be provided with disinfectant cleaning materials, face masks, shields, and gloves by the State.

    Democrat Board of Elections Chair James Paxton inquired if these items would be part of their regular election training. Melton confirmed that they would be included in the upcoming training session.

    These election training sessions will also provide the Board of Elections instruction on how to follow CDC guidelines, such as social distancing. Usually, just one training session is held annually, this year there will be multiple sessions so attendants can practice social distancing. The first of these sessions will be held on August 3 at the Board of Election offices.

    In addition to the annual regular election training, Melton attended a virtual boot camp hosted by the State for new Board of Election Directors. This camp started on Monday, July 12, and ended on Friday, July 17.

    “During the boot camp, we went over the basic election laws,” explained Melton. “We also went over voter registration. The purpose of all of it is to get us prepared for this election coming up.”

    “I actually went to this boot camp after I was hired in 2019 as an Assistant Director,” said Melton. “Then, everything was kinda brand new. Now, I have a feel for what’s going on, but they’re elaborating on it further to give me a better understanding of it.”

    Melton will attend another virtual boot camp that will be held from Monday, July 20 to Friday, July 24. A special meeting of the Board of Elections will be held on Tuesday, July 21 at 5 p.m.

