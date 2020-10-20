WADESBORO — The Anson County Health Department Tuesday evening reported the ninth COVID-19-related death of a county resident.

The past five deaths occurred in the last three weeks.

As of Oct. 20, there are a total of 699 cases, a single-day increase of 7, with 34 cases active.

“With the number of cases rising in our state, we would like to encourage people to take a part in protecting themselves and others,” the department’s Facebook page said.

According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services website, the state has a total COVID-19 related death toll of 3,992.