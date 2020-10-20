Anson athletes return to campus for optional practice

WADESBORO — The sports drought in Anson County finally lifted as the school board voted to bring back high school sports during their special meeting on Oct. 12.

The first athletes returned to freshly cut fields on Oct. 19 for optional workouts in volleyball, football and cross country, spread all throughout the campus.

“I’m sure coaches are anxious for those that can start,” Athletic Director James Wall said as any first day is sure to be a little hectic.

Student athletes received information regarding the North Carolina High School Athletic Association COVID-19 guidelines and protocols for practices and games.

The NCHSAA Modified Sports Manual requires adequate cleaning schedules for all athletic facilities, including weight rooms, bathrooms, athletic training room, etc. Students are strongly advised to shower and wash their clothing immediately once they return home.

The guidelines also encourages strategies to prevent groups from gathering, which will be especially important as students may be itching to see their teammates.

Wall said luckily the three sports returning are already staggered throughout campus. Volleyball practices indoors, football on the practice field and cross country in the parking lot.

On top of already spreading out throughout the campus, football and volleyball broke up into small pods. Those pods would rotate between different areas with different types of workouts or exercises. Cross country’s practice was limited, as Wall wanted to ease in his athletes. They practiced a social distance run for about 30 minutes.

The normal and highly recommended COVID-19 guidelines, social distancing, wearing a mask and washing hands, will still be enforced when applicable. The NCHSAA guidelines state cloth face coverings must be worn by any individual who is not actively participating. This includes all student athletes, coaches, officials, management and spectators. Football coaches and players rocked their special masks Coach Ralph Jackson ordered.

Cross country and volleyball have quick turnarounds as both of their seasons start on Nov. 4. Football is not set to begin until Feb. 8.