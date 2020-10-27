WADESBORO — The Anson County School Board smoothed out the details about re-opening as the elementary schools prepare to welcome back students starting Nov. 2.

The board-approved Plan B begins on Monday for K5 students in a three-week rotational schedule.

A survey sent out since the approval of returning to in-person learning helped to gage the number of students that would come back on campus. Of the 2,950 parents who responded, 56% said their students will come to school in-person on the first day and 43.9% wished to continue virtual learning.

“Breaking that down into numbers, we’re going to have 835 K-5 students on campus,” Superintendent Howard McLean said. “According to the data … we’re going to have 818 students in-person and 648 students virtual for secondary.”

Individual principals were responsible for reaching out to the parents who did not respond to the survey in order to communicate an answer if their student will be returning in-person or continuing on virtually.

Starting on Oct. 27, principals sent out to every parent the cohort information their child will be in. Students are split up into three different cohorts. These cohorts will rotate two weeks virtual, one week in-person as part of the Plan B re-entry plan.

Secondary students will not be returning in-person until Jan. 4.

For parents with further questions, McLean advised them to call their individual school or the central office at (704) 694-4417. The system has also created a Frequently Asked Questions page which can be found at www.ansonschools.org.

The students’ performance was brought up as report cards were recently sent out. At the high school level, it was reported the students are not doing as well as in the past, partly because the school is noticing a trend of less engagement.

No specific numbers about how the students are preforming were presented. Officials reported there are significant drops, but other students have done increasingly better.

McLean also recognized teachers and employees of the district with awards during the meeting.

The 2020-2021 Teacher of the Year are as follows: Ellen Jeffries, Anson Academy, Melinda Robinson, Anson Early College, Dana Wood, Anson High School, Michelle Borbas, Anson Middle School, Kristy Gerald, Ansonville Elementary School, Lauren Leary, Lilesville Elementary School, Patricia Cole, Morven Elementary School, Taylor Ledford, Peachland-Polkton Elementary, Ashley Huntley, Wadesboro Primary School and Rosalyn Liles, Wadesboro Elementary School.

The following names received the 2020-2021 Paraprofessional of the Year Award: Pam Tillman, Ericka Chaney, Nicole Lookabill, Julie Griffin, Jennifer Lee, Jackie Howell, Kenjii Boggan, Kristy Porten, Tanya Jackson and Whydon Sellers.

Michael Vetter of Anson Elementary School received the Principal of the Year award

Patricia Cole from Morven Elementary School won the Anson County Schools Teacher of the Year and Kacie Hayes of Peachland-Polkton Elementary won the Beginning Teacher Award.

