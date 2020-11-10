Seven Anson educators win Pee Dee grants

WADESBORO — Pee Dee Electric surprised educators from Anson, Richmond, Scotland and Stanly counties with the 2020 Bright Ideas Grants.

Bright Ideas grant program is part of Pee Dee Electric’s continuing support of building brighter futures through education in communities.

Applications for the grants are accepted from April through the middle of Sept. Winners are selected through a competitive evaluation process by a panel of judges.

This year, Pee Dee awarded $14,115 to 11 local Anson teachers. The money funds engaging projects for these teachers’ students. More than 1,000 students will benefit from these grants, according to Pee Dee.

The Anson County winners teach at Peachland Polkton Elementary, Anson High School, Lilesville Elementary and Ansonville Elementary. Congrats to the following educators: Wendy Hildreth, Kelly Miles, Alice Carpenter, Lora Wyatt, Patty Livingston, Kayla Boerner and Justin Jones.

The application reopens for interested teachers in April of 2021.