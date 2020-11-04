Anson County chooses its leaders

Related Articles County Census response falls short

WADESBORO — Polls closed and ballots tallied as results were finally posted in what seemed like a never-ending election cycle.

The Anson County Board of Elections posted the final results of absentee, early and polling site votes by 10:15 p.m. on Nov. 3. The wait is due in part of four North Carolina counties extending their polling time because of delays in opening on Election Day. This pushed back the entire state. No one was allowed to post results until 8:15 p.m.

Little by little, the Anson County precincts brought over votes on a flash drive. From there, the Board of Elections uploaded into the computer, sending it to the state and posting it on paper at the Board’s building.

The closest race in Anson County was for the Register of Deeds. Challenger Dannie Montgomery, a Democrat, fell short to Greg Eudy, who is unaffiliated with any party.

Not only was the Register of Deeds the closest, it seemed to be the most watched after several incident reports against Montgomery’s team were filed by the Eudy campaign, catching the attention of Congressman Dan Bishop.

These reports were filed during early voting, but other incidents rolled in on Election Day.

Despite the incident reports and frustration felt from the Eudy team watching their opponent break statute, Eudy pulled through to keep his job as the Anson County Register of Deeds.

Jeffrey Bricken (UNA), beat out Bobby Sikes (D) for a seat with the Anson County Board of Commissioners. Robert Mims (D) will also be filling a seat on the Anson County Board of Commissioners as he defeated Brian Johnson (R). Both Bricken and Mims are new additions to the board.

The Soil and Water District Supervisor race went to Gary Sikes over John Springer.

In the state and national races, Anson County went blue, although strong campaigning from the Republicans tightened the races.

In the Presidential race, Joe Biden received 5,768 votes compared to Donald Trump’s 5,301 in Anson County. North Carolina has not been called for either candidate as of Wednesday afternoon. Mail-in ballots are still being counted and accepted until Nov. 12, as long as those ballots were post marked by Election Day.

Cal Cunningham (D) collected more votes in Anson County than challenger Tom Tillis for the United States Senate race. The votes were 5,735 for Cunningham and, for Tillis, 4,963. This race has also not been called yet.

U.S. Congressional District 9 proved to be closer in the county as Democrat Cynthia Wallace collected 5,793 votes and Republican Dan Bishop, received 5,232. However, Bishop won the race overall.

Incumbent Governor Roy Cooper received 6,096 votes, while Dan Forest only got 4,956 in Anson County. Cooper was announced as the winner by the Associated Press.

Follow along as The Anson Record continues to update you on results.

Reach Liz O’Connell at 267-467-5613 or at eoconnell@ansonrecord.com. Follow on Twitter at @TheAnsonRecord.