Apply for emergency food, shelter funds

The Anson County Emergency Food and Shelter Program has been awarded funds made available through the Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Federal Emergency Management Agency under the Emergency Food and Shelter Board Program. The Anson County Emergency Food and Shelter Program has been chosen to receive $8,461, with a tentative amount of $169 that may also be allocated if no administrative expenses are incurred. These funds will be used to supplement emergency food and shelter programs in Anson County.

The selection was made by a National Board that is chaired by the U. S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency and consists of representatives from American Red Cross; Catholic Charities, USA; National Council of the Churches of Christ in the USA; The Jewish Federations of North America, The Salvation Army; and, United Way Worldwide.

The Phase 38 EFSP Local Board is charged to distribute funds appropriated by Congress to help expand the capacity of food and shelter programs in high-need areas around the country. The Anson County Local Board is made up of representatives from Anson County, Anson County United Way, the local chapter of the American Red Cross, Anson County Domestic Violence, Anson County Homes of Hope, area church, ministerial, and faith organizations, homeless shelters, and other organizations. The representatives from these organizations will determine how funds awarded to the Anson County Emergency Food and Shelter Program will be distributed among the emergency food and shelter programs run by local service agencies in the area.

The Local Board is responsible for recommending agencies to receive these funds and any additional funds made available under this phase of the program.

Under the terms of the grant from the National Board, local agencies chosen to receive funds must: 1) be private voluntary nonprofits or units of government, 2) be eligible to receive Federal funds, 3) have an accounting system, 4) practice nondiscrimination, 5) demonstrate the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs, and 6) if they are a private voluntary organization, they must have a voluntary board of directors. Qualifying agencies are urged to apply.

The Anson County Emergency Food and Shelter Program has distributed Emergency Food and Shelter funds previously to Feed My Lambs, South Anson Community Outreach Ministry, Ebenezer Baptist Church, and Anson Crisis Ministry. These agencies provide food and hot meals to the residents of Anson County.

Qualifying public or private voluntary agencies interested in applying for Emergency Food and Shelter Program funds are encouraged to contact Local Board Chair Chipper Long at one using one of the following contact methods: ansonhomesofhope@gmail.com, 308 East Wade Street, Wadesboro, NC, 28170, 704-668-4952 for an application. Applications may be emailed or mailed. or The deadline for applications to be received is February 6, 2021.

