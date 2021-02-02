Star senior breaking records

WADESBORO — A senior year season is one to remember, but for Laync Shuler, it is one that will go down in Bearcats history.

Basketball star Shuler started off the season with 55 points in a single game, breaking an Anson High School record. But of course that wasn’t enough, so he then surpassed 1,000 points in his career as a Bearcat just minutes into the third game of the season.

He is now joining the names of some of the best to dribble down Anson’s court. Shuler went on to be named the North Carolina High School Athletic Association’s Athletic Performance of the Week following his 95 points in just two games. This was his first time being named performance of the week. The Charlotte Observer also had his name up to vote for the paper’s player of the week.

Shuler did not even realize until the fourth quarter of that first game he was close to beating a school record. He thought the record was 44 points in a single game, but he wasn’t focused on that. He was focused on bringing home a win.

It wasn’t until after the game did his impressive stats prove he did indeed break a record. The humble star credits his accomplishments to his teammates.

“They trusted me and put the ball in my hands,” Shuler said. “They supported me the whole way…It was a great feeling. It was a great moment for me and my team.”

Shuler said he is joining some of his role models from previous years with 1,000 points and he hopes his accomplishments will now leave a legacy for the younger players.

All of this immediate recognition to start the season doesn’t seem to get in Shuler’s head. Shuler is averaging about 29 points per game, 13.4 steals, three assists and 4.6 rebounds. His average only dipped after being taken out of a game on Jan. 22 due to a minor sprained ankle. He quickly rebounded and scored 26 points the following game.

“I don’t really think about pressure, I just go out there and play,” Shuler said. He preps each game by listening to hype music. It allows him to relax.

With Shuler leading the team in points, he thinks other teams may focus on playing more defensive against him than other players. But Shuler doesn’t care. Even if he gets zero points in a game, as long as his team wins, that is all he cares about.

He is focused on making a playoff run with the Bearcats, especially since the team’s post-season ended too soon last year. Shuler and the team are out for a revenge tour and he wants to see the team compete for a state championship.

Shuler, originally from Charleston, has been playing basketball since he was a little kid, but it wasn’t until middle school did he start to perfect his game.

He also plays AAU basketball for the Carolina Jayhawks, which he started in eighth grade. In 11th grade, he also joined the E.A. Prep Stars basketball team. Shuler likes playing for these teams because you get to travel and play against other competition in both North Carolina and other states.

While managing being on three teams, Shuler also is keeping a 3.7 GPA.

“My coaches always preach to me about having your grades first,” Shuler said. “If you got the good grades, you can go anywhere else besides basketball.”

Shuler is planning to study information technology in college. He took a college class on the topic his sophomore year and since then, he’s been hooked.

He plans on playing basketball in college, but the “where” is still to be determined.

“I love basketball because when you’re out there, you’re just having fun with your friends, teammates and coaches,” Shuler said. “And that’s all you really worry about when you’re on the court. It makes you stop thinking about a lot of other things going on off the court.”

