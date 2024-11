The Lilesville Fire Department responded to a dryer fire at Hornwood Inc. Fire Chief Marty Morton Jr. declined to comment on details of the fire after speaking with owner who wished to not release information. The Anson Record will provide full details when new information is made available.

Two Lilesville Fire Department climb the fire truck ladder while responding to a dryer fire.