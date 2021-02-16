WADESBORO — The Anson County Health Department continued with accepting vaccination appointments after catching up on a backlog of residents waiting for the Moderna shot.

On Jan. 28, the health department announced a temporary hold on residents scheduling appointments to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. There was about 1,200 residents on a wait-list, but the health department was only receiving 100 first doses of the shot.

Atrium Health Anson aided the health department on catching up with appointments. The hospital transferred 300 first doses to the health department last week and an additional 300 this week, according to Health Director Fred Thompson.

The assistance from Atrium Health allowed the health department to start accepting new registration forms for those in Groups 1 and 2.

“We have pretty much completed Group 1 except a few stragglers,” Thompson said. “Our focus is on Group 2, the 65 and over, and of course getting the second doses to those who already received the first dose. The second dose of the Moderna vaccine is given 28 days after the first dose.”

As of Feb. 15, Anson County has administered 3,235 total vaccinations with 564 of those being the second dose, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services website.

Thompson said the department is requesting all Ansonians 65 and over, who want to receive a vaccine, do so before Group 3 starts to receive vaccines on Feb. 24. The health department will still take appointments for those in Groups 1 and 2, but they will now be competing with Group 3.

“Group 3 is a very large group and will take weeks, if not months, to work through,” Thompson said. “We have both appointment slots and vaccine available for the 65 and over right now. I encourage anyone 65 and over who want to get vaccinated, do so before Feb. 24 when we will open up to Group 3.”

Educators will be the first in Group 3 to be eligible for the vaccine.

Governor Roy Cooper announced on Feb. 10 a staggered plan to start vaccinating Group 3. Educators and support staff may start receiving their vaccine on Feb. 24. This includes pre-K to 12th grade teachers, principals, janitors, bus drivers nad cafeteria workers.

The other front-line essential workers will be eligible for their vaccine on March 10. Frontline essential workers include grocery store employees, U.S. Postal Service workers, manufacturing workers, public transport workers, social workers, food and agricultural workers and several others.

Those who are eligible now can go to the Anson County website to retrieve a form. The form is located under the “County News” section. Click the link and you will be redirected to the form.

Return the form to the health department by mail, P.O. Box 473 Wadesboro 28170, fax it to 704-694-9067, email to covidregistration@co.anson.nc.us. or by dropping it off at the drop box located at the front entrance of the department.

For those who do not have internet access, you may call the health department at 704-694-5188 and press 1. The staff will take your information over the phone and get you scheduled for an appointment.

“We are hopeful that as we move to Group 3, Group 4, etc., that additional supplies of the vaccine will become available and that additional vaccinators will come online in the county,” Thompson said.