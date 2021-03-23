Sponsor a child, receive free clays

POLKTON — Four Branches Sporting Preserve is teaming up with the Anson County Partnership for Children to introduce “Sponsor A Child” during the month of April.

This sponsorship opportunity will benefit all children in Anson up to five years old through the Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.

The child will receive an age-appropriate book each month. Families are encouraged to read together.

If you sponsor a child, you will then receive 50 free sporting clays at Four Branches Sporting Preserve. You can still donate and sponsor a child without receiving clays. Go to Four Branches to make your donation. The preserve is opened Wednesday through Saturday at 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and on Sunday between noon and 5:00 p.m.

All of the funds raised will be presented to Anson County Partnership for Children at the end of April.

For information about how to sponsor a child, call 704-694-4036.