Planetarium to host STEM camps

WADESBORO — New summer camps are coming to the Rotary Planetary and Science Center for students K-5.

Summer of STEM will offer weekly summer camps revolving around science, technology, engineering and mathematics beginning on May 24. These camps will run through July 1. Each week will host a different grade level.

• May 24-28: Kindergarten (Environment)

• June 1-4: 1st Grade (Weather)

• June 7-10: 2nd Grade (Transportation/Force and Motion)

• June 14-17: 3rd Grade (How It’s Made)

• June 21-24: 4th Grade (Robotics/Force and Motion)

• June 28-July 1: 5th Grade (Oceans Alive)

Camps will run from Monday through Thursday, 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. The registration money covers trips, admissions, activities, snacks, drinks and t-shirts. Transportation is not provided.

Students and families must fill out an application form by May 7. Go to https://forms.gle/VDEm4WGrUNKjj7cf7 for the form.

The application does not secure your spot for the camp. You must also pay a $100 registration fee by check or cash at the Rotary Planetarium and Science Center or at the Board of Education Central Office, both located at 320 Camden Road in Wadesboro.

There are some scholarships available for those with financial needs.