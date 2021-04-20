WADESBORO — Drivers in both directions on U.S. 74 were jammed up late Friday afternoon due to a fire and five-car accident.

Over the previous several days, when traveling on U.S. 74 towards Wadesboro, a paving company had cut traffic to one lane while they worked on patching and smoothing out areas of concern on the highway.

Then on April 16, one of the pavers caught on fire. There were no injuries from the fire, according to Wadesboro Fire Chief Scott Martin.

At 3:00 p.m. near Polkton, there was a multi-car accident.

Five cars were traveling in the left lane on U.S. 74. The first four vehicles stopped due to traffic ahead and the last vehicle came up from behind and struck one of the vehicles. The vehicle that was struck was pushed forward and caused the other cars to collide.

The vehicle that caused the accident, and the first car it hit, came to a rest in the left lane on U.S. 74 facing east. The third vehicle stopped in the right lane facing east after striking the fourth vehicle. The last two vehicles to be hit were moved before the state trooper arrived, according to the incident report.

The driver who caused the accident received a traffic violation for failure to reduce speed. There was an estimated $28,000 worth of damage between all five vehicles.

Anson EMS responded and treated drivers at the scene. According to the report, the injured were taken to Carolina Health System at Anson.

