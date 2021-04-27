Attend free entrepreneurship presentation

WADESBORO — Join both Anson and Union Chamber of Commerce for a virtual small business presentation on Tuesday, May 4.

Special guest Brian Hamilton, star of the new T.V. series “Free Enterprise” and founder of the Brian Hamilton Foundation, will be co-hosting the event and sharing wisdom, experiences and encouragement for small businesses.

The “Entrepreneurship for All” class will outline why entrepreneurship is one of the best alternatives for building wealth and how you can do it with limited resources.

The class will run from 8:00 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

This is a free event, but registration is required. Go to http://form.jotform.com/200708643011140 to submit your registration.