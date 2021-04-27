FFA selects Anson student to lead region

WADESBORO — One of Anson’s sophomore students was recently selected to represent the entire N.C. Southwest Region as the 2021-2022 Secretary for the state’s Future Farmers of America organization.

Lynlee Martin will serve in this position during her junior year. This experience will help prepare her for real-world success in other positions of leadership and if wishes to continue in her senior year, she will have the experience necessary to competitively contend as the regional president.

Martin is an active member in the agriculture program at Anson High School. For her Supervised Agriculture Experience (SAE), a required program for students, Martin has ownership of and registers cows for Angus and Commercial.

SAE’s are supervised projects for agriculture students, involving all aspects of the agriculture industry. Students work on these projects throughout the year. It gives students hands-on experiences and it enhances learning opportunities.

Martin represented Anson County as the 4-H youth livestock exhibitor at the 2020 N.C. State Fair. She also competes and places in regional cattle shows.

“This is an honor in itself,” Dana Wood, Anson High’s agriculture science teacher, said in an email. “But to have interviewed and been slated to this high of a position as a Sophomore is even more spectacular.”

This will be the second year in a row Anson has had an FFA member be represented in the Regional FFA office. Emily Delp is finishing up her term as the Southwest Regional Sentinel.

“To provide a measure of reference to these accomplishments, when I inquired as to the last time Anson had a student serve in the capacity of Regional Officer, our Regional FFA Advisor with fifteen years of service at the time shared that Anson had not had an officer during his tenure yet,” Wood said. “Both of these young ladies deserve recognition for their accomplishments and desire to lead.”