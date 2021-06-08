Rotary resumes in-person meetings

LILESVILLE — The Wadesboro Rotary Club gathered for an in-person meeting for the first time in over a year as COVID-19 restrictions have lifted.

The club meets every Thursday afternoon at Welika Lake Fish House in Lilesville. The weekly meetings give Rotary a chance to further plan activities and obtain their service goal.

Excited Rotarians joined together, helped themselves to food provided by Welika Lake Fish House before sitting down and listening to Rotary President John Marek begin the first in-person meeting.

Each week the Rotary Club hosts one speaker to discuss happenings around the county. Anson County Chamber of Commerce President Shelby Emrich gave an update on the Chamber events coming back in 2021.

Other Rotarians also stood up and gave updates including Anson County Health Director Dr. Fred Thompson.

Recently the Wadesboro Rotary Club hosted the 10th Annual Sporting Clays Competition, volunteered their time to cleanup Old Westview Cemetery and presented seven scholarships to students.

Wadesboro Rotary Club first started in 1927 by 17 charter members. The club is part of a worldwide organization of over 1.2 million people, in which business, professional and community leaders come together to provide service. Rotary focuses on different acts of service – club service, vocational service, community service, international service and youth service.