Troopers identifiy body found off 74

WADESBORO — Troopers have identified the body that was recovered off U.S. 74 near Lilesville in December of 2020.

Gibson resident Mariel Durand Ingram, 32, was found by North Carolina State Troopers on Dec. 4, 2020.

The body was first found when a driver informed a state trooper there was a vehicle in a ravine further back on the highway.

At the time, the department was waiting to hear back on identifying the body. The body was believed to be linked to a missing man in the Charlotte area.

Since then, dental records matched the remains of the body and linked it to Ingram. He had been missing since June of 2020.

Ingram was born in Laurinburg. He graduated from Scotland County High School and attended Richmond Community College.

Family and friends held a funeral for him on Dec. 19 at the Green Pond Church of God in Christ in Gibson.

