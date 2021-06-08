Police searching for murder suspect

WADESBORO — The Wadesboro Police Department is asking for assistance from the community to locate a murder suspect.

Dashaun Murray, 18, is wanted for 1st degree murder which allegedly occurred on May 30.

The Wadesboro Police Department was dispatched following calls stating someone was laying on the ground outside and there were gun shots, according to the Wadesboro Police Chief Thedis Spencer.

“There were several people out in that neighborhood when this happened,” Spencer said. “When we first started investigating, we had to work two or three days to just get enough information to start the investigation on the suspect.”

Murray also goes by “Toody” or “Lil’ Toody.” He is a black male and is from Wadesboro. Spencer believes Murray to be about 5’8” and 130 pounds. There is no car description at the time.

The police department obtained arrest warrants for Murray in connection to the May 30 murder. Murray is considered armed and dangerous, according to the Wadesboro Police Department’s press release.

If anyone has information on Murray’s whereabouts, contact the Wadesboro Police Department at 704-694-2167 or call 911.

Reach Liz O’Connell at 704-994-5471 or at eoconnell@ansonrecord.com.