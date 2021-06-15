Join Chamber for Sip n’ Paint night

WADESBORO — Channel your creative side and join the Anson County Chamber of Commerce, Veterans Services and Speckled Paw Coffee for a Sip n’ Paint night on June 24.

Register by June 17 for the Sip n’ Paint night at REV Uptown, located at 114 W. Wade Street.

The Sip n’ Paint costs $30, which will include all your paint supplies and refreshments. Coffee will be available for purchase.

Anson County Veteran Services Officer Andrea Lamonds will be leading the class. You will get to chose from three different paintings – camping, campfire or 4th of July.

The class is limited to 15 seats so register now at https://form.jotform.com/211594079255057?fbclid=IwAR3RbYPc6w9KjwTMFGZ00irJX659sQtwKHUUFZMNs65RWr8VGbRhPu9vHXQ.